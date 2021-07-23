Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.78.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Twitter by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.