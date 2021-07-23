Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IBE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.62 ($14.85).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

