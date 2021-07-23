JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $60.89

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.89, but opened at $58.90. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $57.55, with a volume of 5,535 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,633 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 116,151 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

