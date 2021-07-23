Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Outperform Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2021 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $447.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

