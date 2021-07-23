Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2021 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.25. The company has a market cap of $447.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
