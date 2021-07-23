Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2021 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.25. The company has a market cap of $447.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.