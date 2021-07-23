Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.5-93.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.55 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.600-$9.700 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.38.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.43. 81,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $451.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.