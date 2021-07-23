JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $360,000 Holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 1,038.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 79,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $303,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,818,026 shares in the company, valued at $14,623,039.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,823 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.