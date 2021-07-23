JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 59.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.30. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.