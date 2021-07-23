JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $89.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

