JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $384,000 in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Advent Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADN stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

