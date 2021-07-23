JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 22,233 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 403.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 454,160 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 54,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO A Brian Davis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,581. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $299.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

