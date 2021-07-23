JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 77.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $294,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

