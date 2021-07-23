JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 36,792 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,792 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 434,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,562,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

NYSEARCA:TZA opened at $32.49 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $159.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.58.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

