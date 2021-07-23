JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

JTC (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 795 ($10.39) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get JTC alerts:

Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Thursday. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 690.09 ($9.02). The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82. The firm has a market cap of £826.62 million and a P/E ratio of 69.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 635.63.

In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 723,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10), for a total transaction of £4,487,987.80 ($5,863,584.79).

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.