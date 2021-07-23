JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.39) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday.

LON:JTC opened at GBX 624 ($8.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £831.95 million and a P/E ratio of 69.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 635.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.91. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690.09 ($9.02).

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 46,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £303,264 ($396,216.36).

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

