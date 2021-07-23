Karpus Management Inc. Buys Shares of 25,000 Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $482,000.

SWET stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

