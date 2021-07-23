KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.52. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBH. Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after buying an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after buying an additional 504,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after buying an additional 59,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

