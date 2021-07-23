KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

