KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €59.90 ($70.47) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of €56.50 ($66.47).

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC raised shares of KBC Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Get KBC Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $38.88 on Thursday. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.74.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.