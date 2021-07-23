KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

KDDIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

KDDIY stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.17. KDDI has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $17.41.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

