Kensico Capital Management Corp Sells 1,350,000 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Kensico Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350,000 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream makes up 1.0% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned about 0.88% of Equitrans Midstream worth $30,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,996 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 10,733,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,190 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783,967 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,429,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,754 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,188. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

