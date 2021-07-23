Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kering SA (EPA:KER)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €724.20 ($852.00). Kering shares last traded at €719.20 ($846.12), with a volume of 102,415 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €790.00 ($929.41) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €796.73 ($937.33).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €736.69.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

