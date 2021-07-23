Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

KRYAY stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.41. 11,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.75. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $152.75.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

