Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report $3.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $36.07. 206,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,439. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

