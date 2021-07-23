KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $238.67 on Friday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $239.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

