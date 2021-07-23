KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $175,147,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,781,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 144,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.