Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEYUF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.40. Keyera has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

