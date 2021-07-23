KeyFi Trading Down 10.4% This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $4,326.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00103129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00141162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,417.61 or 1.00140546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,464,676 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

