Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.31. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-4% yr/yr to ~$19.3-19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.66 billion.Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.900 EPS.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.52. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

