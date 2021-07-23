Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $127.00 and last traded at $130.61, with a volume of 28203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.95.

The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,408,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

