Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend by 107.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

