Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.93.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.