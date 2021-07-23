Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $29.66

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $28.24. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 24,186 shares changing hands.

KC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,146,000 after acquiring an additional 436,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 953,227 shares during the period. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

