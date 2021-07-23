Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $29.66

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $28.24. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 24,186 shares changing hands.
KC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,146,000 after acquiring an additional 436,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 953,227 shares during the period. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.