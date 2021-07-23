Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives $62.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KL opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.42. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.