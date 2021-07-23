KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.91. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

