Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of ADRNY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. 40,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,548. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

