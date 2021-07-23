Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 20th

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KTB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

