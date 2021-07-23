Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

KEP opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.13.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

