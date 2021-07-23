Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:KFY opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $74.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

