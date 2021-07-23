KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of KOSÉ from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

KOSÉ stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

