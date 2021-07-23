Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,864. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.68. 15,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

