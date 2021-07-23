K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €12.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €12.70 ($14.94) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.03 ($11.80).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €11.76 ($13.83) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.49. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 52 week high of €13.35 ($15.71). The business’s 50-day moving average is €11.46.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

