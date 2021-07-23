K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SDF. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.03 ($11.80).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €11.76 ($13.83) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of €13.35 ($15.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.46. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

