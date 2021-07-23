K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €12.70 by UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €12.70 ($14.94) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.03 ($11.80).

ETR SDF opened at €11.76 ($13.83) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.49. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.46.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

