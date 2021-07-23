Kuai Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.65 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $23.65 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.92 or 0.00869252 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,414,032 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

