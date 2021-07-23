Kusama Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Kusama has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $123.18 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $168.90 or 0.00520848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00103478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00142238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,440.28 or 1.00038625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.