Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $412,662.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,292,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,489 shares of company stock worth $4,303,877. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,963,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

