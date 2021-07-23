Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Has $11.11 Million Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group accounts for approximately 5.5% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Enstar Group worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 1,958.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESGR traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $259.37. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,623. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $148.56 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

