Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the quarter. Alteryx comprises 2.5% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,267. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AYX traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.22. 4,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 0.73. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

