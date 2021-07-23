Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Trading 10.9% Higher

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) shares were up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 2,034,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,172,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24.

About Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF)

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

